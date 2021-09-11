Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alabama Christian Academy 35, B.T. Washington 12

Alexandria 50, St. Clair County 7

Aliceville 44, Sulligent 28

American Christian Academy 42, Sumter Central High School 0

Arab 35, Scottsboro 0

Ardmore 27, Lawrence County 7

Ariton 42, Geneva County 0

Athens 56, Hazel Green 7

Auburn 49, Dothan 13

Autauga Academy 42, Patrician Academy 14

Autaugaville 41, Verbena 12

B.B. Comer 50, LaFayette 25

Baker 48, Alma Bryant 0

Banks 38, Springwood School 6

Berry 8, Hubbertville 6

Bibb County 35, Montevallo 13

Blount 27, Citronelle 7

Boaz 49, West Point 7

Bob Jones 52, Huntsville 49

Brantley 1, McKenzie 0

Brilliant 28, Lynn 27, OT

Brooks 48, Priceville 23

Calera 21, Chilton County 0

Carroll-Ozark 28, Rehobeth 9

Carver-Montgomery 27, Park Crossing 12

Catholic-Montgomery 45, Reeltown 6

Cedar Bluff 21, Sumiton Christian 14

Center Point 44, Lincoln 10

Central - Clay County 42, Elmore County 14

Central-Florence 33, West Limestone 21

Central-Phenix City 52, Jeff Davis 6

Central-Tuscaloosa 43, A.L. Johnson 0

Cherokee County 21, Anniston 20

Childersburg 47, Goshen 8

Clarke County def. Orange Beach, forfeit

Clay-Chalkville 46, Gardendale 0

Cleburne County 47, Munford 20

Cleveland 65, West End 21

Colbert County 40, Sheffield 6

Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0

Collinsville 44, Brindlee Mountain 6

Corner 48, Hayden 20

Cottonwood 57, Abbeville 24

Crenshaw Christian Academy 65, Cornerstone Christian 0

Cullman 35, Buckhorn 0

Dadeville 46, Pike County 6

Dale County 47, Geneva 42

Dallas County 30, Wilcox Central 6

Demopolis 60, Sipsey Valley 12

Dora 28, Hanceville 0

East Limestone 14, Mae Jemison 12

Elba 48, Zion Chapel 12

Elberta 30, Satsuma 3

Enterprise 55, Davidson 7

Escambia Academy 43, Wilcox Academy 0

Etowah 49, Fultondale 22

Fairfield 25, Carver-Birmingham 12

Fairhope 38, Foley 10

Fairview 42, Douglas 19

Faith Academy 36, LeFlore 0

Falkville 35, Pisgah 22

Fayette County 48, Curry 0

Flomaton 26, Cottage Hill 10

Florala 41, Georgiana 14

Florence 38, Albertville 11

Fort Payne 27, Springville 14

Fyffe 16, Sylvania 13

G.W. Long 45, Houston County 16

Gaylesville 20, Coosa Christian 17

Geraldine 39, Sardis 0

Good Hope 48, Haleyville 20

Greenville 35, Headland 0

Guntersville 58, Crossville 0

Hale County 42, Prattville Christian Academy 0

Hamilton 23, Oak Grove 13

Hartselle 42, Decatur 21

Helena 32, Benjamin Russell 0

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa County 7

Highland Home 61, Central Coosa 14

Hillcrest 17, Wetumpka 6

Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Bayside Academy 28, OT

Holtville 21, Beauregard 14

Homewood 37, Chelsea 35

Hoover 44, Gadsden 17

Hubbard 20, Hackleburg 8

Hueytown 54, Brookwood 0

Isabella 28, Thorsby 22

J.B. Pennington 49, Holly Pond 6

Jackson Olin 54, Mortimer Jordan 26

Jacksonville 48, White Plains 7

John Carroll Catholic 28, Cordova 0

Keith 28, R.C. Hatch 0

Kinston 27, Red Level 6

Lamar County 34, Winston County 0

Lanett 54, Fayetteville 21

Lauderdale County 33, Danville 17

Leeds 33, Moody 19

Leroy 41, Greene County 6

Lexington 67, Tharptown 0

Macon-East 35, Edgewood Academy 19

Madison Academy 52, Westminster Christian Academy 14

Madison County 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 14

Maplesville 34, Billingsley 0

Marbury 28, Jemison 7

Marengo 14, Southern Choctaw 0

Mars Hill Bible 60, Hatton 12

McAdory 42, Paul Bryant 23

McGill-Toolen 14, Gulf Shores 0

McIntosh 14, Washington County 2

Meek 32, South Lamar 26

Midfield 30, Addison 28

Millry 49, Choctaw County 0

Mobile Christian 29, W.S. Neal 14

Monroe Academy 12, Morgan Academy 9

Montgomery Academy 49, Southside-Selma 26

Mountain Brook 48, Huffman 7

Murphy 45, Mary Montgomery 7

Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 0

New Brockton 45, Daleville 20

North Jackson 53, DAR 6

North Sand Mountain 42, Section 34

Northridge 42, Bessemer City 20

Northside 14, Gordo 12

Notasulga 73, Barbour County 0

Oak Mountain 24, Vestavia Hills 14

Ohatchee 34, Hokes Bluff 7

Oneonta 47, Ashville 14

Opelika 21, Eufaula 0

Opp 49, Houston Academy 21

Parker 34, Ramsay 6

Pelham 14, Stanhope Elmore 13

Pell City 55, Talladega 21

Phil Campbell 37, Clements 14

Phillips-Bear Creek 12, Waterloo 0

Pickens County 42, Marion County 12

Piedmont 56, Glencoe 0

Pike Liberal Arts 28, Lee-Scott Academy 0

Pike Road 28, Andalusia 14

Pinson Valley 49, Minor 25

Plainview 54, Asbury 6

Pleasant Valley 42, Weaver 22

Prattville 37, Smiths Station 8

Ragland 22, Woodland 21

Ranburne 42, Randolph County 0

Randolph School 43, New Hope 13

Rogers 13, Wilson 12

Russell County 35, Valley 20

Russellville 52, Brewer 0

Saint Luke's Episcopal 28, J.U. Blacksher 0

Saks 34, Walter Wellborn 25

Samson 18, Pleasant Home 0

Sand Rock 55, Gaston 13

Saraland 34, Baldwin County 24

Shelby County 11, Selma 8

Shoals Christian 44, Cherokee 12

Slocomb 30, Providence Christian 0

Southeastern 34, Westbrook Christian 31

Southside-Gadsden 35, Oxford 17

Spanish Fort 38, Robertsdale 7

Sparkman 46, Grissom 0

Spring Garden 48, Locust Fork 19

St. James 40, Bullock County 23

Straughn 42, Ashford 20

Susan Moore 56, Tarrant 0

Sweet Water 46, Fruitdale 6

Sylacauga 35, Tallassee 33

T.R. Miller 27, Chickasaw 16

Tabernacle Christian School 60, Jacksonville Christian 42

Tanner 20, Ider 17

Theodore 21, Daphne 0

Thomasville 41, Monroe County 6

Thompson 49, Spain Park 3

Trinity Presbyterian 63, Beulah 0

UMS-Wright 24, St. Paul's 13

Valley Head 46, Woodville 8

Vincent 42, Horseshoe Bend 27

Vinemont 30, Carbon Hill 28

Wadley 41, Victory Chr. 0

West Blocton 67, Holt 18

West Morgan 28, Deshler 19

Wicksburg 54, Northside Methodist 28

Williamson 26, St. Michael Catholic 23

Winfield 54, Oakman 14

Winterboro 61, Donoho 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

September 11, 2021 12:47 AM

