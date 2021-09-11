Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alabama Christian Academy 35, B.T. Washington 12
Alexandria 50, St. Clair County 7
Aliceville 44, Sulligent 28
American Christian Academy 42, Sumter Central High School 0
Arab 35, Scottsboro 0
Ardmore 27, Lawrence County 7
Ariton 42, Geneva County 0
Athens 56, Hazel Green 7
Auburn 49, Dothan 13
Autauga Academy 42, Patrician Academy 14
Autaugaville 41, Verbena 12
B.B. Comer 50, LaFayette 25
Baker 48, Alma Bryant 0
Banks 38, Springwood School 6
Berry 8, Hubbertville 6
Bibb County 35, Montevallo 13
Blount 27, Citronelle 7
Boaz 49, West Point 7
Bob Jones 52, Huntsville 49
Brantley 1, McKenzie 0
Brilliant 28, Lynn 27, OT
Brooks 48, Priceville 23
Calera 21, Chilton County 0
Carroll-Ozark 28, Rehobeth 9
Carver-Montgomery 27, Park Crossing 12
Catholic-Montgomery 45, Reeltown 6
Cedar Bluff 21, Sumiton Christian 14
Center Point 44, Lincoln 10
Central - Clay County 42, Elmore County 14
Central-Florence 33, West Limestone 21
Central-Phenix City 52, Jeff Davis 6
Central-Tuscaloosa 43, A.L. Johnson 0
Cherokee County 21, Anniston 20
Childersburg 47, Goshen 8
Clarke County def. Orange Beach, forfeit
Clay-Chalkville 46, Gardendale 0
Cleburne County 47, Munford 20
Cleveland 65, West End 21
Colbert County 40, Sheffield 6
Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0
Collinsville 44, Brindlee Mountain 6
Corner 48, Hayden 20
Cottonwood 57, Abbeville 24
Crenshaw Christian Academy 65, Cornerstone Christian 0
Cullman 35, Buckhorn 0
Dadeville 46, Pike County 6
Dale County 47, Geneva 42
Dallas County 30, Wilcox Central 6
Demopolis 60, Sipsey Valley 12
Dora 28, Hanceville 0
East Limestone 14, Mae Jemison 12
Elba 48, Zion Chapel 12
Elberta 30, Satsuma 3
Enterprise 55, Davidson 7
Escambia Academy 43, Wilcox Academy 0
Etowah 49, Fultondale 22
Fairfield 25, Carver-Birmingham 12
Fairhope 38, Foley 10
Fairview 42, Douglas 19
Faith Academy 36, LeFlore 0
Falkville 35, Pisgah 22
Fayette County 48, Curry 0
Flomaton 26, Cottage Hill 10
Florala 41, Georgiana 14
Florence 38, Albertville 11
Fort Payne 27, Springville 14
Fyffe 16, Sylvania 13
G.W. Long 45, Houston County 16
Gaylesville 20, Coosa Christian 17
Geraldine 39, Sardis 0
Good Hope 48, Haleyville 20
Greenville 35, Headland 0
Guntersville 58, Crossville 0
Hale County 42, Prattville Christian Academy 0
Hamilton 23, Oak Grove 13
Hartselle 42, Decatur 21
Helena 32, Benjamin Russell 0
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa County 7
Highland Home 61, Central Coosa 14
Hillcrest 17, Wetumpka 6
Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Bayside Academy 28, OT
Holtville 21, Beauregard 14
Homewood 37, Chelsea 35
Hoover 44, Gadsden 17
Hubbard 20, Hackleburg 8
Hueytown 54, Brookwood 0
Isabella 28, Thorsby 22
J.B. Pennington 49, Holly Pond 6
Jackson Olin 54, Mortimer Jordan 26
Jacksonville 48, White Plains 7
John Carroll Catholic 28, Cordova 0
Keith 28, R.C. Hatch 0
Kinston 27, Red Level 6
Lamar County 34, Winston County 0
Lanett 54, Fayetteville 21
Lauderdale County 33, Danville 17
Leeds 33, Moody 19
Leroy 41, Greene County 6
Lexington 67, Tharptown 0
Macon-East 35, Edgewood Academy 19
Madison Academy 52, Westminster Christian Academy 14
Madison County 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 14
Maplesville 34, Billingsley 0
Marbury 28, Jemison 7
Marengo 14, Southern Choctaw 0
Mars Hill Bible 60, Hatton 12
McAdory 42, Paul Bryant 23
McGill-Toolen 14, Gulf Shores 0
McIntosh 14, Washington County 2
Meek 32, South Lamar 26
Midfield 30, Addison 28
Millry 49, Choctaw County 0
Mobile Christian 29, W.S. Neal 14
Monroe Academy 12, Morgan Academy 9
Montgomery Academy 49, Southside-Selma 26
Mountain Brook 48, Huffman 7
Murphy 45, Mary Montgomery 7
Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 0
New Brockton 45, Daleville 20
North Jackson 53, DAR 6
North Sand Mountain 42, Section 34
Northridge 42, Bessemer City 20
Northside 14, Gordo 12
Notasulga 73, Barbour County 0
Oak Mountain 24, Vestavia Hills 14
Ohatchee 34, Hokes Bluff 7
Oneonta 47, Ashville 14
Opelika 21, Eufaula 0
Opp 49, Houston Academy 21
Parker 34, Ramsay 6
Pelham 14, Stanhope Elmore 13
Pell City 55, Talladega 21
Phil Campbell 37, Clements 14
Phillips-Bear Creek 12, Waterloo 0
Pickens County 42, Marion County 12
Piedmont 56, Glencoe 0
Pike Liberal Arts 28, Lee-Scott Academy 0
Pike Road 28, Andalusia 14
Pinson Valley 49, Minor 25
Plainview 54, Asbury 6
Pleasant Valley 42, Weaver 22
Prattville 37, Smiths Station 8
Ragland 22, Woodland 21
Ranburne 42, Randolph County 0
Randolph School 43, New Hope 13
Rogers 13, Wilson 12
Russell County 35, Valley 20
Russellville 52, Brewer 0
Saint Luke's Episcopal 28, J.U. Blacksher 0
Saks 34, Walter Wellborn 25
Samson 18, Pleasant Home 0
Sand Rock 55, Gaston 13
Saraland 34, Baldwin County 24
Shelby County 11, Selma 8
Shoals Christian 44, Cherokee 12
Slocomb 30, Providence Christian 0
Southeastern 34, Westbrook Christian 31
Southside-Gadsden 35, Oxford 17
Spanish Fort 38, Robertsdale 7
Sparkman 46, Grissom 0
Spring Garden 48, Locust Fork 19
St. James 40, Bullock County 23
Straughn 42, Ashford 20
Susan Moore 56, Tarrant 0
Sweet Water 46, Fruitdale 6
Sylacauga 35, Tallassee 33
T.R. Miller 27, Chickasaw 16
Tabernacle Christian School 60, Jacksonville Christian 42
Tanner 20, Ider 17
Theodore 21, Daphne 0
Thomasville 41, Monroe County 6
Thompson 49, Spain Park 3
Trinity Presbyterian 63, Beulah 0
UMS-Wright 24, St. Paul's 13
Valley Head 46, Woodville 8
Vincent 42, Horseshoe Bend 27
Vinemont 30, Carbon Hill 28
Wadley 41, Victory Chr. 0
West Blocton 67, Holt 18
West Morgan 28, Deshler 19
Wicksburg 54, Northside Methodist 28
Williamson 26, St. Michael Catholic 23
Winfield 54, Oakman 14
Winterboro 61, Donoho 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
