Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anderson County 37, Wellsville 6
Axtell 68, BV Randolph 6
Bucklin 56, Kiowa County 0
Girard 49, Baxter Springs 0
Goessel 46, Herington 0
Lakeside 64, Rock Hills 6
Osborne 46, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 0
Ottawa 42, Baldwin 0
Republic County 22, Ellsworth 15
Stafford 49, Wilson 0
Thunder Ridge 62, Pike Valley 14
Valley Falls 52, Cornerstone Family 6
Victoria 68, Chase 6
Wheatland-Grinnell 58, Kinsley 34
Yates Center 60, Altoona-Midway 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington, Colo. vs. Goodland, ccd.
KC Schlagle vs. KC Harmon, ccd.
Lyons vs. Pratt, ccd.
Mission Valley vs. West Franklin, ccd.
Norton vs. Ellis, ccd.
Rural Vista vs. Canton-Galva, ccd.
Santa Fe Trail vs. Burlington, ccd.
Wakefield vs. Solomon, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
