Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anderson County 37, Wellsville 6

Axtell 68, BV Randolph 6

Bucklin 56, Kiowa County 0

Girard 49, Baxter Springs 0

Goessel 46, Herington 0

Lakeside 64, Rock Hills 6

Osborne 46, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 0

Ottawa 42, Baldwin 0

Republic County 22, Ellsworth 15

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Stafford 49, Wilson 0

Thunder Ridge 62, Pike Valley 14

Valley Falls 52, Cornerstone Family 6

Victoria 68, Chase 6

Wheatland-Grinnell 58, Kinsley 34

Yates Center 60, Altoona-Midway 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burlington, Colo. vs. Goodland, ccd.

KC Schlagle vs. KC Harmon, ccd.

Lyons vs. Pratt, ccd.

Mission Valley vs. West Franklin, ccd.

Norton vs. Ellis, ccd.

Rural Vista vs. Canton-Galva, ccd.

Santa Fe Trail vs. Burlington, ccd.

Wakefield vs. Solomon, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service