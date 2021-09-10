Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 41, Minden 13
Amherst 21, Elm Creek 12
Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 0
Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26
Ashland-Greenwood 38, Arlington 0
Auburn 35, Platteview 20
Beatrice 21, Blair 14
Bellevue West 28, Omaha Creighton Prep 22
Bennington 35, Norris 20
Bishop Neumann 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Bloomfield 40, Allen 12
Broken Bow 32, Gothenburg 14
Burwell 58, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Central Valley 20, Twin Loup 12
Chadron 37, Valentine 0
Cody-Kilgore 84, Santee 44
Columbus Scotus 28, Aquinas 21
Cozad 38, Sidney 28
Crawford 77, Banner County 7
Dundy County-Stratton 44, Perkins County 15
Elkhorn 14, Waverly 13
Elkhorn South 55, Omaha Central 7
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Shelby/Rising City 28
Fort Calhoun 28, Lincoln Christian 19
Freeman 50, Southern 12
Gordon/Rushville 30, Mitchell 28
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Tekamah-Herman 6
Hartington-Newcastle 40, West Holt 13
Hastings 33, Gering 0
Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24
Holyoke, Colo. 27, Bridgeport 20
Howells/Dodge 40, Cross County 38
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Palmer 20
Kearney 42, North Platte 14
Kearney Catholic 14, St. Paul 7
Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24
Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7
Lincoln Pius X 28, Lincoln High 21, OT
Lincoln Southeast 17, Grand Island 7
Lincoln Southwest 20, Omaha North 17
Loomis 56, Giltner 26
Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14
McCook 17, York 14
Milford 54, Fillmore Central 7
Millard South 46, Millard West 7
Minatare 73, Wallace 6
Morrill def. Kimball, forfeit
Nebraska Christian 28, Heartland 14
Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Johnson-Brock 8
Omaha Roncalli 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 25
Omaha Westside 31, Papillion-LaVista 28
Plattsmouth 42, Elkhorn North 17
Pleasanton 60, Overton 23
Raymond Central 54, Schuyler 8
Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0
Riverside 61, Osmond 6
Seward 46, Crete 31
Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36
St. Edward 56, Harvard 6
Wauneta-Palisade 54, South Platte 14
Wausa 48, Boyd County 6
Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 17
Wisner-Pilger 54, Elkhorn Valley 0
Yutan 40, Ponca 7
