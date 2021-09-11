Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 42, Hanover-Horton 6

Adrian 35, Ypsilanti 0

Allen Park 42, Gibraltar Carlson 14

Alma 28, Bay City John Glenn 12

Almont 39, Imlay City 0

Ann Arbor Huron 34, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0

Armada 34, North Branch 28

Auburn Hills Avondale 52, Pontiac 20

Bad Axe 26, Unionville-Sebewaing 8

Battle Creek Central 34, Lansing Everett 12

Battle Creek Harper Creek 50, Parma Western 22

Bay City All Saints 62, Caseville 24

Bay City Western 45, Flint Powers 7

Bedford 37, Dexter 36, OT

Belding 67, Kelloggsville 26

Bellevue 34, Battle Creek St. Philip 20

Benzie Central 48, Tawas 12

Berkley 49, Royal Oak 9

Berrien Springs 55, Allegan 19

Big Rapids 34, Newaygo 14

Birmingham Brother Rice 21, Detroit U-D Jesuit 0

Blissfield 26, Brooklyn Columbia Central 14

Bloomfield Hills 42, Waterford Kettering 21

Bloomingdale def. Bangor, forfeit

Boyne City 44, Maple City Glen Lake 10

Bridgman 51, Concord 0

Brighton 7, Hartland 6

Brimley def. Pickford, forfeit

Brownstown Woodhaven 42, Naperville North, Ill. 14

Byron Center 35, Elkhart, Ind. 28, 2OT

Caledonia 24, Grandville 14

Canton 57, Plymouth 7

Carson City-Crystal 61, St. Charles 14

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 54, Akron-Fairgrove 0

Cassopolis 28, Comstock 0

Cedar Springs 70, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 35

Centreville 71, Hartford 0

Charlevoix 46, St. Ignace LaSalle 0

Charlotte 62, Eaton Rapids 14

Chelsea 41, Jackson 7

Chesaning 28, Otisville Lakeville 0

Clare 42, Beaverton 7

Clarkston 34, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 13

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 50, Breckenridge 37

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 28, Utica Eisenhower 21

Coldwater 38, Battle Creek Pennfield 26

Coleman def. Blanchard Montabella, forfeit

Colon 62, Burr Oak 0

Comstock Park 34, Sparta 27

Constantine 40, Delton Kellogg 6

Coopersville 29, Fruitport 22

Corunna 49, Owosso 6

Croswell-Lexington 44, Yale 0

Crystal Falls Forest Park 62, Ontonagon 60, OT

Davison 42, Bay City Central 20

DeWitt 49, East Lansing 14

Dearborn 35, Livonia Franklin 6

Dearborn Divine Child 31, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 21

Dearborn Edsel Ford 29, Lincoln Park 27

Dearborn Heights Crestwood def. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, forfeit

Detroit Catholic Central 17, Naperville Central, Ill. 14

Detroit Cody def. Detroit Collegiate Prep, forfeit

Detroit Country Day def. Detroit University Science, forfeit

Detroit Denby 36, Detroit East English 0

Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 43, Mount Clemens 6

Detroit King 41, Detroit Cass Tech 34

Detroit Leadership 40, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 0

Detroit Mumford 2, Detroit Renaissance 0

Detroit Pershing 44, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0

Durand 53, Byron 0

Ecorse def. Hamtramck, forfeit

Edwardsburg 61, Niles 7

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 24, Cass City 13

Erie-Mason 36, Petersburg Summerfield 8

Essexville Garber 35, Saginaw Swan Valley 14

Evart 40, Leroy Pine River 14

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 42, Warren Mott 7

Fenton 39, Flushing 20

Flat Rock 24, Monroe Jefferson 16

Flint Beecher 16, Burton Bendle 14

Flint Southwestern 46, New Standard 6

Fowler 47, Bath 14

Frankenmuth 56, Birch Run 7

Frankfort 32, Oscoda 16

Freeland 60, Bridgeport 6

Gaylord St. Mary 51, Fife Lake Forest Area 0

Gladwin 48, Harrison 0

Goodrich 48, Clio 0

Grand Blanc 27, Midland Dow 23

Grand Haven 28, Jenison 26

Grand Ledge 42, Lansing Waverly 27

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 63, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 45, Grand Rapids Northview 0

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 27, Wayland Union 19

Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Allendale 14

Grandville Calvin Christian 25, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7

Grant 2, Remus Chippewa Hills 0

Grass Lake 55, East Jackson 6

Grosse Pointe North 26, Warren Woods Tower 23

Harbor Beach 50, Brown City 8

Haslett 33, Lansing Eastern 14

Hastings 48, Marshall 28

Hazel Park 14, Madison Heights Madison 0

Hillsdale 42, Onsted 14

Holt 60, Okemos 0

Hopkins 40, Wyoming Godwin Heights 28

Howell 34, Northville 0

Hudson 36, Clinton 28

Hudsonville 42, Holland West Ottawa 17

Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Hamilton 7

Ida 16, Dundee 15

Ithaca 69, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0

Jackson Lumen Christi 54, Jackson Northwest 0

Kalamazoo Hackett 48, Schoolcraft 22

Kent City 48, Lakeview 6

Kingsford 45, Shawano, Wis. 18

Kingsley 26, Sault Ste Marie 14

Kingston 28, Mayville 8

L'Anse 28, Gwinn 0

L'Anse Creuse 9, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 7

Laingsburg 41, Potterville 8

Lake Odessa Lakewood 35, Leslie 28

Lansing Catholic 35, Lansing Sexton 20

Lapeer 56, Saginaw Heritage 37

Lawton 61, Coloma 0

Lenawee Christian 70, North Adams-Jerome 6

Lincoln-Alcona 66, Charlton Heston 0

Linden 47, Flint Kearsley 21

Livonia Churchill 28, Belleville 21

Livonia Clarenceville 14, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 8

Livonia Stevenson 7, Westland John Glenn 0

Lowell 8, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7

Lutheran Westland 26, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42, Royal Oak Shrine 20

Mancelona 44, Elk Rapids 15

Manistee 41, Ludington 12

Manistique def. West Iron County, forfeit

Marine City 48, Marysville 8

Marion 60, Bear Lake 0

Marquette 50, Escanaba 21

Mason 34, Williamston 27

McBain 40, Roscommon 3

Melvindale 22, Redford Thurston 20

Mendon 64, Fennville 20

Menominee 35, Gladstone 34

Michigan Center 55, Bronson 0

Milan 48, Grosse Ile 7

Milford 35, Walled Lake Northern 10

Millington 38, Hemlock 7

Monroe 57, Ann Arbor Skyline 14

Montague 35, Hart 0

Morrice 58, Ashley 0

Mount Pleasant 54, Saginaw Arthur Hill 14

Munising def. Engadine, forfeit

Muskegon 28, Zeeland West 20

Muskegon Catholic Central def. Muskegon Orchard View, forfeit

Muskegon Heights def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit

Muskegon Mona Shores 56, Grand Rapids Union 26

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Wyoming 12

Napoleon 20, Manchester 18

Negaunee 47, Hancock 0

New Lothrop 47, Mount Morris 0

Newberry 49, Cedarville 22

North Central 71, Carney-Nadeau 7

North Farmington 49, Birmingham Groves 0

North Muskegon 67, Shelby 0

Novi 37, Salem 0

Oakridge High School def. Mason County Central, forfeit

Olivet 61, Stockbridge 8

Ortonville Brandon 48, Lake Fenton 40

Ovid-Elsie 23, Montrose 22

Paw Paw 49, Dowagiac Union 6

Pellston 48, Bellaire 6

Petoskey 35, Alpena 14

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Dansville 0

Pinckney 55, Tecumseh 28

Pinconning 34, Farwell 8

Plainwell 19, Sturgis 6

Pontiac ND 23, Detroit Loyola 8

Port Huron 28, Sterling Heights 8

Port Huron Northern 22, Fraser 15

Portage Central 17, Kalamazoo Central 7

Portland 42, Ionia 10

Reading 50, Quincy 16

Redford Union def. Romulus, forfeit

Reed City 18, Howard City Tri-County 12

Reese 47, Caro 0

Richmond 38, Algonac 0

River Rouge 50, Battle Creek Lakeview 0

Riverview 24, New Boston Huron 8

Rochester 41, Birmingham Seaholm 13

Rochester Adams 10, Oak Park 6

Rockford 48, East Kentwood 0

Rogers City 41, Onaway 0

Romeo 14, Macomb Dakota 10

Rudyard def. North Dickinson, forfeit

Sand Creek 44, Pittsford 12

Saugatuck 42, Niles Brandywine 20

South Haven 20, Benton Harbor 14

South Lyon 44, Walled Lake Central 7

Spring Lake 47, Holland Christian 12

St. Johns 27, Fowlerville 20

St. Joseph 21, Portage Northern 3

St. Mary's Prep 28, Harper Woods 14

Stanton Central Montcalm 28, Fremont 14

Sterling Heights Stevenson 35, Grosse Pointe South 7

Stevensville Lakeshore 35, Mattawan 14

Summit Academy North 28, Detroit Ford 14

Suttons Bay 52, Merrill 6

Swartz Creek 28, Holly 6

Three Rivers 34, Otsego 27

Traverse City Central 56, Gaylord 7

Traverse City West 21, Cadillac 7

Troy 35, Ferndale 12

Troy Athens 36, Farmington 35

Ubly 56, Marlette 21

Utica 49, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 13

Vassar 36, Memphis 0

Vermontville Maple Valley 55, Vandercook Lake Jackson 28

Vicksburg 17, Richland Gull Lake 14

Warren Fitzgerald 34, Clinton Township Clintondale 12

Waterford Mott 26, South Lyon East 14

Watervliet 19, Buchanan 13

West Bloomfield 41, Oxford 31

White Cloud 30, Hesperia 27, OT

White Lake Lakeland def. Walled Lake Western, forfeit

White Pigeon 50, Decatur 14

Whiteford 58, Adrian Madison 32

Whitehall 42, Ravenna 0

Whitmore Lake 36, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0

Wyandotte Roosevelt 31, Southgate Anderson 14

Zeeland East 68, Holland 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

