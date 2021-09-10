Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Gallatin, Pa. 33, Northern Garrett 13

Allegany 17, Boonsboro 6

Annapolis 23, Glen Burnie 6

Archbishop Spalding 48, Pallotti 0

Atholton 26, Glenelg 24

Avalon 50, Riverdale Baptist 14

Bel Air 8, Century 6

Bethesda 19, Richard Montgomery 13

Broadneck 30, South River 13

Brunswick 34, Thomas Johnson 3

C. H. Flowers 49, High Point 0

Calvert 14, La Plata 8

Catonsville 50, Dulaney 0

Col. Richardson 40, Kent Island 8

Concordia Prep 47, John Carroll 0

Damascus 28, Magruder 0

Dematha 42, Episcopal, Va. 6

Easton 52, Kent County 0

Elkton 22, Edgewood 16

Fairmont Heights 57, Surrattsville 6

Fallston 33, North East 13

Fort Hill 28, Old Mill 13

Francis Scott Key 41, Harwood Southern 11

Gonzaga College, D.C. 19, St. Mary's Ryken 0

Great Mills 20, North Point 13

Hammond 26, Centennial 7

Harford Tech 16, Aberdeen 6

Huntingtown 26, Leonardtown 6

Kenwood 44, Woodlawn 6

Lackey 14, Patuxent 12

Largo 42, Crossland 0

Linganore 42, Westminster 7

Loch Raven 32, Eastern Tech 18

Long Reach 54, Reservoir 0

Loyola 31, Boys Latin 0

Manchester Valley 16, North Hagerstown 14

Maryland School for the Deaf 38, St. John's Catholic Prep 28

Middletown 35, Frederick 33

Milford Mill 32, Hereford 7

Montgomery Blair 21, Albert Einstein 7

Mountain Ridge 49, Catoctin 6

Mt. Hebron 42, Marriotts Ridge 21

North Harford 23, C. Milton Wright 15, OT

Northern - Cal 35, Chopticon 0

Northwest - Mtg 42, Clarksburg 0

Oakland Mills 21, Wilde Lake 20

Owings Mills 48, Randallstown 0

Parkside 29, James M. Bennett 14

Pasadena Chesapeake 34, Winters Mill 7

Patapsco 21, Lansdowne 0

Patterson Mill 28, Bohemia Manor 16

Perryville 30, Joppatowne 0

Poolesville 19, Wootton 7

Quince Orchard 20, Paint Branch 13

River Hill 16, Howard 0

Rockville 48, Watkins Mill 12

Seneca Valley 42, Gaithersburg 13

Severna Park 41, Crofton 0

Sherwood 31, Urbana 28

Smyrna, Del. 56, Arundel 6

South Carroll 17, Northeast - AA 7

South Hagerstown 39, Tuscarora 0

Springbrook 41, John F. Kennedy 14

St. Albans, D.C. 41, Liberty 20

St. Andrew's, Del. 27, Severn 7

St. Charles 20, Thomas Stone 0

St. Mary's 24, Saint Paul's Boys 3

Stephen Decatur 48, Indian River, Del. 15

Suitland 34, Oxon Hill 0

Walkersville 20, Oakdale 14

Walter Johnson 42, Walt Whitman 8

Washington 7, Queen Annes County 0

Westlake 20, McDonough 19

Wheaton 54, Northwood 6

Wicomico 44, North Caroline 20

Williamsport 29, Smithsburg 7

Winston Churchill 16, Blake 6

Wise 63, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

