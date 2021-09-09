Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bison def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14

Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-22, 25-13

Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 19-25, 15-12

Edgemont def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 21-25, 24-26, 25-10, 25-9, 15-9

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-10

Ethan def. Menno, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15

Faulkton def. Potter County, 26-24, 26-12, 25-23

Florence/Henry def. Langford, 25-18, 25-11, 25-19

Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 29-27, 25-22, 25-17

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-12, 25-21

Hulett, Wyo. def. Harding County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-11

Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-4, 25-14

Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-11, 25-11

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Hanson, 25-23, 25-19, 25-9

North Central Co-Op def. McLaughlin, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20

Philip def. Stanley County, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13

Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Faith, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Redfield def. Deuel, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Mitchell Christian, 25-5, 25-7, 25-9

Scotland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-2, 25-8, 25-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11

Vermillion def. Tri-Valley, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16, 15-10

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-21, 25-8, 25-5

Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

