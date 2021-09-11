Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 64, Four Winds 14

Shiloh Christian 14, Dickinson Trinity 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

