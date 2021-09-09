Sports

New York Red Bulls host DC United in conference matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

DC United (9-10-3) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-10-4)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +118, DC United +214, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls host DC United in Eastern Conference play.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall and 5-4-1 at home during the 2020 season. New York scored 31 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

DC United compiled a 5-12-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-6-2 in road games. DC United averaged 1.1 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Cristhian Casseres Jr. (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured).

DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Donovan Pines (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

