New York City FC and the New England Revolution hit the field

New York City FC (10-7-4) vs. New England Revolution (16-4-4)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +107, New York City FC +226, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution take on New York City FC.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall a season ago while going 2-3-5 at home. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

New York City FC finished 12-8-3 overall and 5-5-3 on the road during the 2020 season. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season and had 29 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Adam Buksa, Tajon Buchanan, Carles Gil (injured), Matt Turner.

New York City FC: Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Heber (injured), James Sands, Gudmundur Thorarinsson.