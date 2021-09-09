Sports

Minnesota United FC takes on Seattle after Hunou’s 2-goals game

Minnesota United FC (8-6-7) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-4-6)

Seattle; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -126, Minnesota United FC +318, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Adrien Hunou leads Minnesota United FC into a matchup with Seattle after totaling two goals against Houston.

The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall a season ago while going 8-1-3 at home. Seattle averaged 2.4 goals on 5.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Minnesota United FC put together a 9-5-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Franco Fragapane (injured), Jan Gregus (injured), Emanuel Reynoso, Niko Hansen (injured), Robin Lod (injured), Juan Agudelo (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured), Justin McMaster (injured).

