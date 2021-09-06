Walker’s 2 TDs help Grambling beat Tennessee St. 16-10

Elijah Walker passed for a touchdown and ran for another score to help Grambling beat Tennessee State 16-10 on Sunday night and win the Black College Hall of Fame Classic.

Walker was just 4-of-11 passing for 43 yards with an interception but added 77 yards rushing on 17 carries for Grambling (1-0).

Tennessee State (0-1) limited Grambling to just 184 total yards but committed 18 penalties for 150 yards in college football hall of famer Eddie George's first game as coach. George, who played at Ohio State and won the Heisman Trophy in 1995, was hired in April despite having no formal coaching experience at any level.

Walker scored on a 4-yard run to cap a four-play, 65-yard drive and give Grambling a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter and Garrett Urban's 24-yard field goal capped the scoring with about 10 minutes to play.

Antonio Zita made a 39-yard field goal to give Tennessee State a 3-0 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter, Walker hit Jaye Patrick for a 18-yard touchdown early in the second and Grambling took a 7-3 lead into halftime.

Devon Starling, who finished with 18 carries for 88 yards, scored on a 4-yard run midway through the third quarter to put TSU back in front.