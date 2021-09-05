Former US coach Ellis heads FIFA group on women’s soccer

Former U.S. women's coach Jill Ellis was appointed Sunday to lead FIFA’s technical advisory group on the future of women’s soccer.

The 54-year-old Ellis coached the U.S. team from 2014-2019, winning a pair of World Cups. She was voted FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year in 2015 and '19.

FIFA said in a statement that she will work with stakeholders to improve the match calendar and improve development and competitiveness.

FIFA has been criticized for the inequity in funding between men's and women's soccer. It awarded $400 million in prize money for the 32 teams at the 2018 men’s World Cup, including $38 million to champion France. It awarded $30 million for the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, including $4 million to the U.S. after the Americans won their second straight title.

FIFA has increased the total to $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup, and its president, Gianni Infantino, has proposed FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in which FIFA has increased the teams to 32.