Division II-member West Florida controls McNeese 42-36

Austin Reed threw for 380 yards and four touchdowns and Division II-member West Florida beat McNeese 42-36 on Saturday.

In the season opener for both squads, the Argonauts moved their all-time record to 2-0 against FCS teams after beating North Alabama 24-19, also on the road, in 2018.

UWF hadn't played in 623 days when it beat Minnesota State in the 2019 NCAA Division II championship game.

Deonta McMahon gave the Cowboys their only lead of the game when he ran it in from 3 yards out in the first quarter for a 7-0 advantage.

The Argonauts responded with back-to-back scoring drives starting with Reed throwing a 44-yard touchdown pass to David Durden before Durden's 6-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys closed to 35-28 when Cody Orgeron threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Josh Matthews with 7:31 remaining. But West Florida countered with a four-play, 75-yard scoring drive when Reed threw nine yards to Marcus Clayton.

McNeese reduced the deficit to 42-36 when Stephon Huderson crashed in from 2 yards out and Orgeron connected with Matthews for the two-point conversion with 2:44 left. But West Florida recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to end it.

Orgeron threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns.