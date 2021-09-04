Rogers expected to start for the Marlins against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (69-65, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-79, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-6, 2.54 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +101, Phillies -119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Philadelphia will square off on Saturday.

The Marlins are 35-32 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .374 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the club with a .462 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Phillies are 30-37 in road games. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .401.

The Marlins won the last meeting 10-3. Steven Okert notched his first victory and Jesus Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Kyle Gibson took his sixth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 92 RBIs and is batting .261.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 121 hits and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 6-4, .271 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).