McFadden kicks Youngstown St. past Incarnate Word, 44-41

Colten McFadden kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired in regulation then converted from 27 yards out in overtime to give Youngstown State a 44-41 win over Incarnate Word in the season opener on Thursday night.

Demeatric Crenshaw put Youngstown State in front, 38-34 with his second touchdown run of the game, scoring from nine-yards out with 2:15 to play, but Cameron Ward threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Begue with 39-seconds left to lift Incarnate Word to a 41-38 lead.

The Penguins answered with a 45-yard pass from Crenshaw to Jaleel McLaughlin to reach the Cardinals' 23, setting up the game-tying field goal.

McLaughlin carried 29 times for 242 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard dash, to lead the Penguins. Crenshaw added 81 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and added a third score on a five-yard pass to Bryce Oliver in the first quarter. Youngstown State ran for 351 yards and four touchdowns,

Ward completed 28 of 47 pass attempts for 352 yards and four touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word.