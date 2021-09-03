Person, Knight, defense help NC State roll past USF 45-0

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) hands the ball off to running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Florida in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Ricky Person Jr. scored three first-half touchdowns and was one of two North Carolina State players to run for more than 100 yards in the Wolfpack's 45-0 season-opening win against South Florida.

It marked the Wolfpack's first season-opening shutout victory in 17 years.

Person had a 33-yard TD catch from Devin Leary on a perfectly executed wheel route on the Wolfpack's first drive, then scored a pair of 11-yard runs in the second quarter for a 24-0 halftime lead.

It marked the second straight year that Person opened the season with a multi-TD game, and he went on to finish with 105 of his 148 total yards on the ground.

Fellow back Zonovan Knight ran for 163 yards and a 46-yard touchdown, part of a 293-yard rushing day in a dominating performance by N.C. State to start coach Dave Doeren's ninth season in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack also had a solid return from Devin Leary, who was playing for the first time since going down with a broken leg last October. Leary completed 17 of 26 passes for 232 yards and two scores, with his main mistake being an underthrown ball for an interception that could've been a touchdown.

N.C. State had little else go wrong, from the offense rolling right along to the defense making everything difficult for USF and picking off three passes.

That had second-year coach Jeff Scott pulling starter Cade Fortin — a transfer from Wolfpack rival North Carolina — for Timmy McClain before halftime in search of a spark. It didn't work, with McClain throwing a pair of deep-in-Wolfpack-territory interceptions before Fortin returned early in the third quarter.

By the end, USF had managed most of its 271 yards after the outcome was long decided, with Fortin completing 7 of 20 passes for 41 yards and a fourth-quarter interception.

USF: Simply put, this was an awful start to Scott's second season with the Bulls. USF struggled for stops and chain-moving plays all night, with the only drama becoming whether the Bulls would ultimately scratch the scoreboard.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack looked ready from the start with a team featuring 18 returning offensive and defensive starters. Person and Knight both had chunk-play gains, while Leary had multiple sharp throws in his first action in 10 months. The offense finished with 525 total yards while the defense earned its first season-opening shutout since beating Richmond 42-0 in 2004.

USF: Things won't get any easier. No. 13 Florida from the Southeastern Conference visits USF on Sept. 11.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack will face an SEC opponent on the road, visiting Mississippi State on Sept. 11.

