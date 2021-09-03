Sports

Bang, bang! Pair of 1st-pitch HRs for 1st time in decades

The Associated Press

New York Mets' Jonathan Villar celebrates a home run in front of Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets' Jonathan Villar celebrates a home run in front of Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Adam Hunger AP
NEW YORK

Miami Marlins leadoff batter Miguel Rojas and New York Mets counterpart Jonathan Villar each homered on the first pitch they saw Thursday night, the first time that's happened in a major league game since at least 1985, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Statisticians at Elias were unable to go back any further with certainty because prior pitch-count records aren't precise.

Rojas launched the first pitch of the game a projected 401 feet into the left-field stands, connecting on a fastball from Mets starter Carlos Carrasco before many fans at Citi Field even settled into their seats. It was Rojas’ third leadoff home run this season and eighth overall.

With the Marlins up 2-0 entering the bottom of the first inning, Villar responded by clobbering Sandy Alcantara’s first-pitch heater 431 feet into the seats above New York’s bullpen in right-center for his 17th home run of the season. It was Villar’s eighth career leadoff shot and first this year.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Bills won’t renew lease in July ’23 without new stadium deal

September 03, 2021 12:43 AM

Sports

Thompson expected to start for Chicago against Pittsburgh

September 03, 2021 12:43 AM

News

In Year 2 under coach, QB, BC gets more flavorful playbook

September 03, 2021 12:43 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service