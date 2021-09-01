Gilbert expected to start for the Mariners against the Astros

Houston Astros (78-54, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (71-62, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.47 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.44 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +122, Astros -140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Houston will square off on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 39-29 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 166 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Seager leads the club with 31, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Astros are 37-29 on the road. Houston is hitting a collective .267 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .315.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-0. Paul Sewald earned his ninth victory and Abraham Toro went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. Kendall Graveman registered his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Mariners with 31 home runs and is batting .215.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 28 home runs and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by six runs

Astros: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.25 ERA

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (forearm), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (covid-19), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Chas McCormick: (hand), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).