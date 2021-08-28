Dobbins hurt as Ravens’ preseason win streak hits 20 games

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, right, tries to outrun Green Bay Packers safety Christian Uphoff (40) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP

J.K. Dobbins left with a knee injury, Lamar Jackson made his 2021 preseason debut and the Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens routed Washington 37-3 Saturday to win their NFL-best 20th consecutive exhibition game.

Dobbins going down early with a left knee injury is the biggest lingering effect for Baltimore with the regular season on the horizon. After catching a screen pass from Jackson, the second-year running back went down awkwardly midway through the first quarter on his third touch of the game. He was attended to on the field before being carted off the sideline and ruled out.

Jackson played only one series after sitting out Baltimore’s first two preseason games. The 2019 MVP was 3 of 4 for 29 yards and was sacked twice on a drive that ended with a missed field goal.

While the Ravens awaited word on Dobbins, who was again expected to split carries with Gus Edwards in a run-heavy offense, Huntley tore through Washington’s reserves by going 24 of 33 with four touchdown passes and a rushing score. Huntley is the second-string quarterback behind Jackson for now with Trace McSorley unavailable because of back problems.

Huntley’s 285 passing yards and TD throws to Eric Tomlinson, Binjimen Victor, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace helped Baltimore pass Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers for the longest preseason winning streak. Green Bay’s streak ended with a loss in 1963 to a team of college all-stars and totaled 23 games through that year if only counting NFL opponents — a mark the Ravens would need to go undefeated in the 2022 preseason to match.

BILLS 19, PACKERS 0

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns in leading Buffalo over Green Bay in both teams’ preseason finales.

Allen capped Buffalo’s opening drive with a perfect throw in hitting Gabriel Davis in stride — a step ahead of cornerback Isaac Yiadom — on a post route for a 31-yard touchdown on third-and-20. Allen then squeezed a tight 3-yard pass over the middle to Zack Moss to put the Bills up 13-0 on his third and final possession.

The fourth-year starter showed off his familiar dual-threat ability by making his best throw three plays before Moss’ touchdown. Scrambling to his left, Allen threw a pass across his body to a wide-open Cole Beasley for a 21-yard gain.

Buffalo finished 3-0, extending its preseason winning streak to eight games, going back to a 26-13 loss to Cincinnati on Aug. 26, 2018. The Packers finished 0-3, closing a preseason in which a majority of their starters didn’t play. Aaron Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP, sat out the entire preseason and was one of 31 players the Packers rested against Buffalo.

Jordan Love, Rodgers’ heir apparent, played into the third quarter and finished 12 of 18 for 149 yards and an interception. He was returning after missing last weekend with an injury to his throwing shoulder.