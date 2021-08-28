Everton beats Brighton 2-0 despite Richarlison penalty spat

Everton's Demarai Gray, background. scores his side's first goal of the game past Brighton and Hove Albion's Adam Webster, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove FC and Everton, at Amex Stadium, in Brighton, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) AP

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had to negotiate the ball from teammate Richarlison before converting a second-half penalty in Everton's 2-0 victory over Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Richarlison grabbed the ball after Seamus Coleman was taken down in the box by Joel Veltman in the 56th minute and initially refused to give it up to Calvert-Lewin, Everton's designated penalty-taker.

The England international took a short run-up and fired low into the bottom left corner just beyond the right hand of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who then punched the turf in frustration at Amex stadium.

Demarai Gray had given Everton a 1-0 lead in the 41st after collecting a pass into space from midfielder Allan and slotting a left-footed shot into the far corner just past Sanchez's left foot.

Everton has seven points from three games under new manager Rafael Benitez. It was Brighton's first loss this season after wins over Burnley and Watford.

Richarlison has been the subject of transfer rumors but Benitez said Friday that the team had no plans to sell the Brazil forward.

For the controversial penalty, Richarlison was holding the ball and speaking to Coleman, Everton’s captain, when teammate Andros Townsend poked it free. That allowed Calvert-Lewin to pick it up.

Coleman then walked Richarlison away from the penalty spot before Calvert-Lewin scored.

Calvert-Lewin was subbed in the 69th with what appeared to be a muscle strain. He walked off the field without assistance.

Gray joined Everton this offseason from Bayer Leverkusen, where he had been on loan from Leicester.