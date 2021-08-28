Inter Miami, Orlando City play to 0-0 tie

Inter Miami and Orlando City played to scoreless tie on Friday night, marking the first time neither team scored a goal against the other.

All seven matches between the pair have either been drawn or decided by a one-goal margin.

Miami (6-9-5) missed a chance to win three straight matches for the first time in club history. Miami scored three times in each of its last two matches after netting three goals just twice in the club’s first 41 MLS matches, though one of those was against Orlando City.

Orlando (9-4-8) is unbeaten in its last six contests. The Lions are looking for consecutive wins for the first time since a three-match run in June, with the third win in that streak coming against Inter Miami.