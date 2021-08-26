Atlanta United FC looks to keep 4-game win streak alive against Nashville SC

Nashville SC (7-2-11) vs. Atlanta United FC (6-6-9)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +114, Nashville SC +237, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over Nashville SC.

Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home in the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 30.

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-5-3 on the road. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

Nashville SC: None listed.