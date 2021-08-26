Sports
DC United aims to stop 3-game skid with win against Philadelphia
Philadelphia Union (8-5-8) vs. DC United (8-10-3)
Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +122, Philadelphia +227, Draw +231; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: DC United comes into the matchup with Philadelphia as losers of three straight games.
DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 2-6-4 at home in the 2020 season. DC United averaged 1.1 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The Union compiled a 14-4-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Philadelphia averaged 2.1 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Donovan Pines (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).
Philadelphia: None listed.
