Suarez expected to start as Phillies host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (77-48, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (63-61, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-4, 1.47 ERA, .96 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +104, Rays -121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Lowe and the Rays will take on the Phillies Tuesday.

The Phillies are 36-25 on their home turf. Philadelphia is hitting a collective batting average of .237 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .295.

The Rays are 36-25 in road games. Tampa Bay has slugged .421 this season. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a .501 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 6-2. Josh Fleming secured his fifth victory and Mike Zunino went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Zach Eflin registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 55 extra base hits and is batting .247.

Lowe leads the Rays with 52 extra base hits and is batting .235.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .185 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Cody Reed: (thumb), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Nelson Cruz: (covid-19).