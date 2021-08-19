McClanahan scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (38-81, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (74-47, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (3-13, 6.14 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -342, Orioles +268; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on the Rays Thursday.

The Rays are 38-22 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Ryan Yarbrough leads them with a mark of 7.3.

The Orioles are 21-44 in road games. Baltimore's lineup has 140 home runs this season, Cedric Mullins leads them with 21 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-4. Yarbrough earned his seventh victory and Wander Franco went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Spenser Watkins took his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 49 extra base hits and is batting .234.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 21 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .270 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 0-10, .239 batting average, 8.57 ERA, outscored by 59 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Trey Mancini: (leg).