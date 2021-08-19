Sports

Houston aims to stop 4-game skid when it hosts FC Dallas

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

FC Dallas (5-9-6) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-8-9)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Houston -110, FC Dallas -110BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to break a four-game losing streak with a victory over FC Dallas.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.

FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall and 2-5-3 on the road during the 2020 season. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured).

FC Dallas: John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Justin Che (injured).

