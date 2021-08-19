New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati take the field

FC Cincinnati (3-7-8) vs. New England Revolution (14-3-4)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

New England -125, FC Cincinnati +105BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati and the New England Revolution hit the field.

The Revolution put together an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-3-5 in home games. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game last season.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).