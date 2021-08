Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood (7) kisses his daughter Ella, 2, as his wife, left, Ditte, looks on after scoring against Austin FC in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Bobby Wood scored in 32nd minute in Real Salt Lake's 1-0 victory over expansion Austin FC on Saturday night.

Wood found space between defenders to bounce a header past goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Real Salt Lake improved to 6-6-0, and Austin dropped to 4-10-4.