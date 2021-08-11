Mets beat Nationals 8-7 in completion of suspended game

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (26) and Tyler Wade, right, celebrate their team's 5-2 win at the end of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Mets overcame two three-run deficits to beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday in the completion of a game suspended by rain the night before.

The regularly scheduled game was then rained out, setting up a single-admission doubleheader Thursday at Citi Field.

Pete Alonso broke out of an 0-for-21 slump with three hits, including an RBI double off the center-field fence that pulled the Mets to 7-6 in the seventh. New York tied it on a throwing error by 6-foot-7 rookie reliever Mason Thompson (0-1) in the eighth and snapped a season-worst four-game slide, winning for only the third time in 12 games.

Juan Soto hit a three-run homer Tuesday night and finished 3 for 4 with a walk in his return to the starting lineup from a sore knee.

Trevor May (5-2) worked a perfect inning and Edwin Díaz got three quick outs for his 24th save.

YANKEES 5, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —- Luke Voit had a two-run single in New York's three-run first inning and the Yankees beat Kansas City for their 12th straight series victory over the Royals.

Chad Green (6-5) got the victory in relief as New York took two of three from Kansas City. Zach Britton earned his first save of the season.

The game-time temperature was 93 degrees with a heat index of 102, the third straight game with a heat index above 100.

Brady Singer (3-8) took the loss. He allowed five runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Yankees starter Lucas Luetge made his first career start after making 152 career appearances as a reliever. He allowed one run on two hits in two innings. According to Elias, Luetge was just the sixth pitcher in franchise history to start a game after making his first 152 appearances out of the bullpen.

ASTROS 5, ROCKIES 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz had three hits and drove in three runs to help Houston beat Colorado,

Díaz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead with a run-scoring single in the third. Houston was up by three in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double to make it 5-1.

Díaz has has 19 hits and 14 RBIs in the last 13 games after missing about six weeks with a fractured hand.

Houston’s Framber Valdez (8-3) allowed four hits and one run while striking out eight in six innings. Antonio Senzatela (2-9) was the loser.

TWINS 1, WHITE SOX 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out Chicago into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender.

Minnesota won two of three against AL Central-leading Chicago after taking three of four at AL West-leading Houston.

Caleb Thielbar (4-0), Juan Minaya and Alex Colomé worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances.

José Ruiz (1-2) was the loser.

MARLINS 7, PADRES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lewis Brinson hit two of Miami’s three home runs off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers, Sandy Alcantara shut down San Diego for seven innings and the Marlins avoided a winless trip.

The Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak — all on this trip through Colorado and San Diego — while the Padres had their four-game winning streak stopped.

Alcantara (7-10) scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked two. Weathers (4-5) has allowed six homers in his last three starts.

Florida rookie Bryan De La Cruz hit his first career homer.