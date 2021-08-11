Vancouver takes on San Jose after 4 straight road draws

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-7-7) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-7-6)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -131, Vancouver +342, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver takes on San Jose after playing to a draw in four road games in a row.

The Earthquakes put together an 8-9-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home matches. San Jose scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall a season ago while going 3-9-0 on the road. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Matt Bersano (injured), Tommy Thompson (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

Vancouver: Michael Baldisimo.