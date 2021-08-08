Snell expected to start for San Diego against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-77, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (63-49, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (5-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -199, Diamondbacks +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Arizona will face off on Sunday.

The Padres are 37-23 in home games in 2020. San Diego is slugging .411 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .651 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 14-42 away from home. Arizona has hit 98 home runs as a team this season. Pavin Smith leads the team with nine, averaging one every 39.8 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 6-2. Drew Pomeranz recorded his first victory and Manny Machado went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Brett de Geus registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Machado is second on the Padres with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .516.

Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 32 extra base hits and is batting .271.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .214 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Josh Rojas: (finger).