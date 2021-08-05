Gausman, Dickerson lead Giants past Diamondbacks 7-1

Kevin Gausman threw six stellar innings, Alex Dickerson added a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Wednesday night.

Gausman (10-5) gave up five hits, walked none and struck out eight. He cruised through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. Asdrúbal Cabrera tagged Gausman for an RBI single, but then the hard-throwing right-hander retired Drew Ellis and Daulton Varsho to end the threat.

It was a much-needed bounce-back outing for the NL All-Star, who had struggled since the midseason break with an 0-2 record and 8.49 ERA in three starts.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen (1-6) took the loss, giving up three earned runs over 5 2/3 innings. San Francisco's Donovan Solano gave him the most trouble: He hit a solo homer in the fourth and chased Gallen from the game in the sixth with a two-RBI single.

Gallen gave up four hits and three walks while striking out six.

The first-place Giants broke the game open in the seventh when Dickerson hit a line drive homer over the right-center field wall off Jake Faria, scoring Buster Posey and Austin Slater. It was Dickerson's 12th homer of the season.

San Francisco's Tommy La Stella reached base four times on two singles and two walks in his first game back from the injured list. It was his first game in more than three months.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: La Stella (hamstring) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and started at third base ... RHP Anthony DeSclafani was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder fatigue. The move is retroactive to Aug. 3. ... LHP Conner Menez designated for assignment. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski was scratched from the lineup with right hamstring tightness.

Diamondbacks: IF Josh VanMeter was scratched from the starting lineup because of low back spasms. VanMeter later made a pinch-hit appearance and struck out.

UP NEXT

The Giants and D-backs wrap up a four-game series on Thursday afternoon. San Francisco will send LHP Alex Wood (9-3, 3.83 ERA) to the mound to face D-backs RHP Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.38).