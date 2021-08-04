Sports

FC Cincinnati, Red Bulls play to scoreless draw

The Associated Press

HARRISON, N.J.

Kenneth Vermeer made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the New York Red Bulls 0-0 on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati (3-7-6) has lost only two of its last nine matches — with four clean sheets. New York (5-7-4) had its winless streak extended to five matches.

Patryk Klimala nearly scored for New York in the fifth minute with a shot off the crossbar.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel made two saves for his fifth shutout.

