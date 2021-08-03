Yosozumi wins another skateboarding gold for Japan

Sakura Yosozumi of Japan won the inaugural Olympic women’s park event in skateboarding on Wednesday, solidifying the host country's dominance in the sport's Olympic debut.

The silver went to Kokona Hiraki, who at 12 years old became Japan’s youngest Olympic medalist. Sky Brown of Britain prevented a Japanese medal sweep by taking the bronze.

Yosozumi won with a trick-filled first run that scored 60.09, the only competitor to break 60 points in the event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

That run immediately piled pressure on the seven other finalists to dislodge her. They all failed.

Japanese skaters also took both golds in the men and women’s street events in the first week of the Tokyo Games.