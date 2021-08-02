Rangers steal home in 4-1 win over Angels for 3 in a row

Texas Rangers' Brock Holt, left, connects for a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of a baseball game as Los Angeles Angels' Max Stassi, center, and umpire Joe West, right, look on in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Dane Dunning won consecutive starts for the first time this season for Texas, and the Rangers took the lead for good with a double steal in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Brock Holt scored the tiebreaking run with a headfirst slide into home on the back-end of a double steal in the fifth inning, the second time this season the Rangers stole home. Holt later added a sacrifice fly.

Dunning (5-7) got Shohei Ohtani out for the third time, on a ground ball ending the top of the fifth. That was the last batter for Dunning, who struck out three, walked two and allowed one run on three hits.

Spencer Patton worked the ninth for his first big league save in three chances as the last-place Rangers won their third game in a row.

Angels right-hander Chris Rodriguez (2-1) struck out seven and walked two while allowing four runs (three earned) and four hits in his first big league start. He left after the first two batters in the seventh reached, and both scored.

Rodriguez made 13 relief appearances earlier this season for the Angels before being sent to the minors June 21 to become a starter. His first MLB start came a day after Reid Detmers, the only higher-rated pitching prospect in the Angels organization, made his.

Holt was in a 3-for-36 slide before his double in the fifth, and he went to third after Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached on a fielder’s choice that was the second out. Kiner-Falefa drew a throw from catcher Max Stassi as he stole second, and Holt then took off and beat a one-hop throw back to the plate by shortstop José Iglesias for a 2-1 lead.

Curtis Terry, who had a double in the second for his first hit after going 0 for 20 since his big league debut July 23, added a a single in the seventh for his second hit to chase Rodriguez, and came home on Kiner-Falefa's single after Holt's sac fly.

EIGHT IS ENOUGH

Rangers reliever Joe Barlow entered in the eighth and struck out Jack Mayfield. It was the eighth consecutive batter Barlow struck out over a five-game span. That broke the club record of seven consecutive strikeouts that had been shared by Hall of Famer pitcher Nolan Ryan (1991), Danny Darwin (1980) and Neftali Feliz (2009). The streak ended with a groundout.

DAHL DEPARTURE

Former All-Star outfielder David Dahl was designated for assignment by the Rangers, who added OF DJ Peters to to their roster after getting him on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

SHOHEI OFF MOUND

Ohtani hasn't missed a game at designated hitter since getting hit on his pitching thumb by a foul ball into the dugout last Wednesday. The Angels skipped his scheduled start on the mound Sunday, but manager Joe Maddon said the two-way standout could return to the mound before the end of the four-game series in Texas. “He is a candidate," Maddon said about being Wednesday's starter. Maddon said Ohtani “felt good” after throwing before Monday's game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Raul Ibañez remained in the game after he got hit by a pitch near his left wrist while batting in the second inning. He scored on a wild pitch.

UP NEXT

Jordan Lyles (5-7, 5.04) is winless in his three starts for Texas since the All-Star break and has allowed 25 homers overall. Angels lefty José Suarez (4-4, 3.45) is starting for the fifth time since the end of June after making his first nine appearances as a reliever.