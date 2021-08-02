Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, August 2

Gold medalists Greysia Polii, left, and Apriyani Rahayu from Indonesia celebrate during the medals ceremony of the women's doubles gold medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) AP

A roundup of gold medals from Monday, August 2, at the Tokyo Games:

___

BADMINTON

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia upset China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, 2-0, for gold in women’s doubles badminton.

The unseeded Indonesians won the first game 21-19 and the second 21-15 against an overwhelmingly favored Chinese team.

The match extends Chinese struggles in women’s doubles, after years of domination. The Chinese team lost at the 2016 Rio Games to a Japanese pair. Before that, China had won a remarkable five straight golds.

Earlier Monday, Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong of South Korea won the bronze medal in women’s doubles, beating countrywomen Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan, 2-0.

MEN'S SINGLES

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen won gold in men’s singles badminton, denying a repeat title to the Olympic defending champion, China’s Chen Long, in convincing fashion 2-0.

Axelsen, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, was aggressive from the start, taking the first game 21-15, and then overwhelming Chen in the second 21-12.

Earlier Monday, Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting won the bronze medal, ending the surprising run of Kevin Cordon of Guatemala, which is not a traditional power in badminton.

___

CYCLING

WOMEN’S SPRINT

The Chinese women’s cycling sprint team of Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi beat the German duo of Lea Sophie Friedrich and Emma Hinze in the finals to win the gold medal.

Bao and Zhong built a lead of .325 seconds by the midway point of the sprint race, but the German team came on strong at the end. The margin was just 85 thousandths of a second with China stopping the clock in 31.895.

China also won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games and was relegated to silver at the 2012 London Games.

In the race for bronze, Daria Shmeleva and Anastasiia Voinova, representing the Russia Olympic Committee, beat Laurine van Riessen and Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands. The Russian duo won silver in Rio.

___

EQUESTRIAN

INDIVIDUAL EVENTING

Julia Krajewski of Germany won individual eventing gold after countrymate and two-time defending champion Michael Jung stumbled during the cross country segment. Jung broke a frangible pin that cost him 11 penalty points and a shot at a medal.

Krajewski suffered a combined 0.80 penalties over cross country and both jumping rounds, earning her first individual Olympic medal. She also won silver in the team event with Germany in 2016.

Britain’s Tom McEwen earned the individual silver and Australia’s Andrew Hoy took the bronze.

TEAM EVENTING

Britain won its record fourth Olympic gold medal in team eventing at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park.

It’s the first gold in the event for Great Britain since 1972. It’s 11 medals in team eventing trail only the United States (12) for most. Riders Tom McEwen, Laura Collett and Oliver Townend combined for 86.30 penalties, easily exceeding the 100.20 by silver-winning Australia.

McEwen rode without penalties through the cross country and jumping events. Collett and Townend also completed cross country without penalty.

The Aussies narrowly edged France for second — the French had a final score of 101.50.

___

GYMNASTICS

WOMEN’S FLOOR

American gymnast Jade Carey won the gold medal on floor exercise.

The 21-year-old from Arizona bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final on Sunday to claim the top spot on floor with a score of 14.366. The medal is the fifth claimed by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Tokyo even with star Simone Biles sitting out four finals to focus on her mental health.

Italian Vanessa Ferrari, fourth at both the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, claimed silver. The 30-year-old’s dramatic performance drew a roar from the various federations inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Angelina Melnikova of the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Mai Murakami of Japan tied for bronze with a score of 14.166. The gymnasts had both the same difficulty score and execution score in their routines.

MEN’S RINGS

Liu Yang of China edged teammate You Hao to capture gold in men’s still rings.

The 26-year-old put together a spectacular routine to post a score of 15.500, just ahead of You’s 15.300. Liu’s 9.0 execution score from the judges was the highest of the eight men in a tight event final.

The win was an upset of sorts for Liu, who finished fourth in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. He captured gold in the event at the 2014 world championships but had never finished higher than third at any major competition until Monday.

Defending Olympic champion Elftherios Petrounias of Greece took bronze. The 30-year-old Petrounias, a five-time world champion, didn’t even secure a spot in Tokyo until winning a World Cup event in June.

Samir Ait Said of France, who broke his left leg while competing on the vault at the 2016 Olympics, finished fourth.

MEN'S VAULT

Shin Jeahwan of South Korea won the gold in men’s vault.

Jeahwan earned the gold in a tiebreaker with Denis Abliazin. Both men averaged 14.783 on their two vaults. Jeahwan claimed the top spot because he had the single highest vault score. The 14.833 he received for his second vault was higher than Abliazin’s top score of 14.800.

The silver was the third straight on the event at the Olympics for Abliazin, who is competing for the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee. Abliazin won a gold earlier in the Games while helping ROC to the team title.

Artur Davtyan of Armenia earned bronze.

___

SHOOTING

MEN’S 50-METER THREE-POSITION RIFLE

China’s Zhang Changhong set a world record in men’s 50-meter three-position rifle, leaving Russian Sergey Kamenskiy just short of gold for the second straight Olympics.

The 21-year-old Zhang, a former race walker shooting in his first Olympics, finished with 466.0 points, breaking the record of 465.3 set by countryman Yang Hoaran in 2018.

Kamenskiy just missed gold at the 2016 Rio Games, finishing 0.3 points behind Italy’s Niccolo Campriani. The 33-year-old hit at least 10.1 on his final five shots, but Zhang had a 10.9 with three shots to go to surge ahead.

Kamenskiy finished with 464.2 points.

Serbia Milenko Sebic took bronze after finishing 11th at the Rio Olympics.

MEN’S 25-METER RAPID-FIRE PISTOL

Jean Quiquampoix of France earned the gold medal that eluded him five years ago in Rio, matching an Olympic record to win men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol at the Tokyo Games.

Quiquampoix took silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics after Germany’s Christian Reitz hit his final five shots to claim gold.

Quiquampoix left no doubt at Asaka Shooting Range, hitting 34 of 40 shots to beat Cuba’s Leuris Pupo by five shots.

China’s Lie Yuehong won bronze for the second straight Olympics.

___

TRACK AND FIELD

WOMEN'S 5,000 METERS

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands started her bid to win three medals at the Tokyo Games by earning gold in the 5,000 meters.

Hassan pulled away with about 250 meters to go and cruised to the win in a time of 14 minutes, 36.79 seconds. She beat Hellen Obiri of Kenya by nearly two seconds. Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia was third.

Earlier in the day, the 28-year-old Hassan had a scare when she fell on the final lap in the opening round of the 1,500. She picked herself up, caught the pack and won her heat to advance. She’s also entered in the 10,000 meters.

WOMEN'S DISCUS

Discus thrower Valarie Allman won the first track and field gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Games.

Allman’s winning throw went 68.98 meters (226 feet, 3 inches) to hold off Kristin Pudenz of Germany in a competition that was delayed by rain. Yaime Perez of Cuba captured the bronze.

The 26-year-old Allman’s winning throw was on her first attempt. She went to high school in Colorado, college at Stanford and trains in Texas.

MEN'S LONG JUMP

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece edged Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarria for the men’s long jump gold medal with a winning jump on the last attempt.

Tentoglou’s 8.41 meters in the last round equaled Echevarria’s best mark but he won because he had the better of the next-best jumps.

Echevarria, jumping last, lost rhythm in his run-up and stopped before the board, kneeled on the ground and hit the runway with his hands.

WOMEN'S 100-METER HURDLES

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won gold in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, powering ahead of American Keni Harrison.

That kept the United States out of the win column at the Olympic track meet for yet another session.

Camacho-Quinn finished in 12.37 seconds for a .15 second win over the world-record holder, Harrison. Jamaica’s Megan Tapper finished third.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that competes under its own flag at the Olympics, has one more track gold medal than the deepest team at the Games, as the meet approaches its halfway point.

MENS' 3,000-METER STEEPLECHASE

Soufiane el-Bakkali of Morocco won the 3,000-meter steeplechase to end more than 40 years of Kenyan Olympic dominance.

El-Bakkali won in 8 minutes, 8.90 seconds on a wet track at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. He finished well clear of Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, who took the silver.

Benjamin Kigen claimed a bronze for Kenya after Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale, who was third heading to the final straight, fell. Wale struggled back to his feet and clung on for fourth.

___

WEIGHTLIFTING

WOMEN'S +87KG

Li Wenwen took the gold medal in women’s over-87-kilogram weightlifting for China’s seventh victory in the sport at the Tokyo Games.

Li was far ahead of her challengers as she lifted a total 320 — 140 in the snatch and 180 in the clean and jerk.

Emily Campbell became the first British woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal with silver on a total 283kg.

Sarah Robles of the United States repeated her bronze from 2016 with 282kg.

WOMEN'S 87KG

Wang Zhouyu has won China’s sixth weightlifting gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a commanding victory in the 87-kilogram category.

Wang lifted 120 kilograms in the snatch and 150kg in the clean and jerk for a total 270kg.

Tamara Salazar won the silver for Ecuador with a total 263kg. She is Ecuador’s second ever female medalist, one day after teammate Neisi Dajomes became the first with a gold in the 76kg event.

Crismery Santana took the bronze with 256kg for the Dominican Republic.

___

WRESTLING

MEN'S GRECO-ROMAN 130KG

Cuba’s Mijain Lopez became the first man to win four Olympic gold medals in wrestling by defeating Georgia’s Iakobi Kajaia 5-0 in the Greco-Roman 130-kilogram final.

The 38-year-old was unscored upon in his four matches. He joins Japan’s Kaori Icho as the only wrestlers to claim four Olympic golds. Icho won freestyle gold medals in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. Lopez won gold at 120 kg in 2008 and 2012 and 130 kg in 2016 before his victory Monday.

Turkey’s Riza Kayaalp won bronze by defeating Iran’s Amin Mirzazadeh 7-2. The Russian Olympic Committee’s Sergey Semenov won the other bronze, defeating Chile’s Yamani Acosta Fernandez.

MEN'S GRECO-ROMAN 60 KG

Cuba’s Luis Orta Sanchez beat Japan’s Kenichiro Fumita 5-1 in the men’s Greco-Roman 60-kilogram final.

Orta Sanchez led 4-0 at the break, then held on for the victory. Fumita, trying to win in his home country, was the No. 1 seed and a two-time world champion.

Bronze medalists were the Russian Olympic Committee’s Sergey Emelin and China’s Sailike Walihan.

WOMEN'S FREESTYLE 76KG

Germany’s Aline Rotter-Focken beat American Adeline Gray 7-3 in the 76-kilogram wrestling final. Gray was trying to join Helen Maroulis as the only two U.S. women’s wrestling gold medalists.

This was Gray’s first Olympic medal and just the sixth for a U.S. women’s wrestler. She finished a disappointing seventh in Rio while fighting through injuries that kept her out of action for a year after the Games.

China’s Qian Zhou and Turkey’s Yasemin Adar earned bronze medals.