AP PHOTOS: Tokyo taken over by omnipresent Olympic rings

The Associated Press

The Olympic rings painted on the field are seen through a net as U.S. softball players take batting practice at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Fukushima, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
TOKYO

In case any golfers at Kasumigaseki Country Club forgot this men's tournmanet differed from a normal PGA Tour stop, 18 sets of reminders awaited them — a pair at the start of each hole.

Five interlocking circles — representing the five continents with Olympic competitors — multicolored and ubiquitous at the Games.

As recognizeable a logo as any.

It's used as a tee box marker for the men's and women's golf tournament. On the plastic casing supporting the net at volleyball. As a backdrop for Aussie BMX freestylist Logan Martin's backflips.

And of course, on the gold medal won by American gymnast Sunisa Lee in the women's all-around.

They aren't just a photo op for The Associated Press, either. Athletes have stopped for posed shots in front of rings in the Olympic Village and at venues. Germany's Hannah Kuechler was spotted in a pink swimsuit standing in front of rings at Tokyo Aquatics Center while another swimmer captured the moment.

