Joey Votto homers for 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, watches his solo home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) AP

Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night.

Jonathan India went deep twice for the Reds, including a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco’s first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.

It was an up-and-down day for the Mets, who made a big deal to get Javier Báez from the Chicago Cubs before baseball’s trade deadline — and then revealed injured ace Jacob deGrom will be shut down for two more weeks because of inflammation in his pitching elbow, making it unlikely he’ll rejoin the NL East leaders before September.

Báez was acquired from the Cubs along with right-hander Trevor Williams for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Mets’ first-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft. Báez is expected to join the Mets on Saturday and will play shortstop until injured buddy Francisco Lindor (oblique) returns.

Votto is the eighth player to homer in at least seven straight games and the first since Kendrys Morales did it for the Toronto Blue Jays in August 2018. Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993) are the only players to go deep in eight consecutive games.

Sonny Gray (3-6) allowed the first four batters he faced to reach but gave up just one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in six innings. Miguel Castro (2-3). was the loser.

YANKEES 3, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Rizzo homered, singled and walked in his debut with New York to help the Yankees beat Miami.

A day after being obtained from the Chicago Cubs in a trade, Rizzo snapped a 14-inning scoreless drought for the Yankees with his solo shot in the sixth inning for the game’s first run. All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, another lefty slugger who joined New York in a trade with Texas Thursday, went 0 for 4 with a walk.

Jameson Tailon (7-4) won his sixth decision in a row with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save in 25 chances.

Zach Thompson (2-4) was the loser.

BLUE JAYS 6, ROYALS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and the Blue Jays made a triumphant return to Toronto after almost two years away from home, beating Kansas City.

George Springer had three hits and an RBI in his first home game north of the border as the Blue Jays played at Rogers Centre for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019.

Displaced from Canada because of border restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the Blue Jays played the bulk of the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, the home of their Triple-A affiliate. They began the 2021 regular season playing at their spring training home in Dunedin, Florida, before moving back to Buffalo in June.

Right-hander Ross Stripling (4-6) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jordan Romano finished for his ninth save in 10 opportunities. Daniel Lynch (1-3) was the loser.

Kansas City’s Salvador Perez homered.

RAYS 7, RED SOX 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz, Mike Zunino and Randy Arozarena homered and Tampa Bay beat Boston to moved within a half-game of the AL East-leading Red Sox.

Díaz connected on a two-run drive in the first. After Wander Franco hit a two-run double in the third inning, Tampa Bay went up 6-2 in the fourth when Zunino and Arozarena had solo shots off Martín Pérez (7-7).

Christian Vázquez and Bobby Dalbec had RBI singles off Josh Fleming (8-5) in the fourth.

NATIONALS 4, CUBS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Luis García homered and Washington beat Chicago, hours after both franchises completed trade-deadline teardowns.

The cores of two recent World Series champions — Chicago in 2016, Washington in 2019 —- were scattered to various contenders.

So did Paolo Espino (3-2) pitched a career-high 5 1/3 innings, yielding his only run on Rafael Ortega’s double in the third. Kyle Finnegan pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save. García hit a solo homer off Jake Arrieta (5-10) in the second inning.

PIRATES 7, PHILLIES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wil Crowe and two relievers combined on a one-hitterand Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia to snap a four-game losing streak.

Crowe (3-5) pitched six innings and allowed the Phillies’ only hit, a single by Alec Bohm in the second inning. The rookie right-hander struck out four and walked four.

Chasen Shreve pitched the seventh and Duane Underwood Jr. worked the last two outings to finish the Pirates’ fourth shutout of the season.

Vince Velasquez (3-6) was the loser.

BREWERS 9, BRAVES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar homered and Milwaukee beat Atlanta.

Escobar, acquired from Arizona two days earlier, went deep in the ninth of his debut with the Brewers. García had three hits, including a three-run homer, as the NL Central leaders got their fourth consecutive win.

The Brewers rallied against Touki Toussaint (1-2), who couldn’t survive a four-run fourth inning. Brad Boxberger (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Burnes.

ORIOLES 4, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 18 1/3 innings, Pedro Severino homered twice and Baltimore beat Detroit.

Harvey (6-10) allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings without walking a batter. The right-hander struck out five. Cole Sulser pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Tarik Skubal (6-10) took the loss.

WHITE SOX 6, INDIANS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson had a tiebreaking single, José Abreu was hit in the head by a pitch with the bases loaded and Chicago rallied for two runs in the eighth inning to beat Cleveland acquiring All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Cubs.

Anderson’s hit to right field put Chicago ahead 5-4, then James Karinchak (7-3) plunked Abreu in the helmet with a fastball to force in another run. Both benches and bullpens emptied briefly, but no punches were thrown and the reigning AL MVP stayed in the game.

Yoán Moncada had a bizarre and fortunate solo homer among his three hits as the AL Central leaders moved nine games ahead of second-place Cleveland. He homered on what should have been a deep flyout in the second. Center fielder Bradley Zimmer appeared to make a catch at the wall, but right fielder Daniel Johnson collided with him, forcing the ball to pop up and roll over the fence.

Franmil Reyes had three RBIs on three hits for the Indians, including a solo homer off newly acquired reliever Ryan Tepera in the top of the eighth that tied it at 4.

Jose Ruiz (1-1) was the winner. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save.

MARINERS 9, RANGERS 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Logan Gilbert worked into the sixth inning to win his fifth decision in a row, fellow rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run homer and Seattle beat Texas.

Gilbert (5-2), Seattle’s first-round draft pick in 2018, allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings on six hits. He struck out six and walked one before Rangers rookies Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim hit solo homers in the sixth to chase him. New Seattle closer Diego Castillo, acquired Thursday from Tampa Bay, pitched a perfect ninth inning in a non-save situation in his Mariners debut.

The last-place Rangers have lost 14 of 15 games. They dropped to a season-worst 31 games under .500.

Kolby Allard (2-9) was the loser.

CARDINALS 5, TWINS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double, Wade LeBlanc pitched 5 2/3 strong innings and St. Louis beat Minnesota.

Ryan Helsley (6-4) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Edman’s bases-clearing double off Tyler Duffey (2-3) broke a 1-all tie in the sixth, hitting the right field foul line before going into the corner.

ATHLETICS 2, ANGELS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt became the first American League pitcher to reach 11 wins, Matt Chapman hit his 14th homer and Oakland shut out Los Angeles for the second straight night.

Bassitt (11-3) struck out seven and allowed six hits over seven innings as he won for the first time in three starts after the All-Star break.

Lou Trivino gave up a leadoff double to Justin Upton in the ninth, but retired the next three Angels batters for his 17th save.

Patrick Sandoval (3-5) took the loss.