Przybylko scores on late tap-in, Union tie Inter Miami 1-1

Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach (31) defends Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

Kacper Przybylko scored in the 85th minute to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 tie with Inter Miami on Sunday night.

Philadelphia (6-4-6), which had lost back-to-back games, is winless in its last four.

Quinn Sullivan's cross was deflected by goalkeeper Nick Marsman but Przybylko was waiting near the far post for the empty-netter from point-blank range.

Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal for Miami (2-8-3) in the 71st minute.

Miami snapped a six-game losing streak, but is winless in seven straight since beating Cincinnati 3-2 on May 16 and has scored just two goals in that span.