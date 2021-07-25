Auburn Auction Park could transform into new sports complex

Local officials are considering a development proposal that could see northeastern Indiana's Auburn Auction Park renovated into a news sports complex.

ForeSight Consulting, a Fort Wayne-based developer, submitted its application to construct the Auburn Sports Complex with the Auburn Plan Commission earlier this month.

Design plans include transforming the existing auction pavilion building into 10 indoor basketball courts, including an NBA-sized court, in addition to housing nine volleyball courts and an indoor soccer field. Outdoors, four soccer fields and eight baseball diamonds are planned.

The auction property has been for sale for about two years.

Amy Schweitzer, Auburn’s planning director and office administrator, told the Journal Gazette that Auburn development officials will consider the proposal at their Sept. 14 meeting. Developers said they hope to have basketball tournaments at the complex by February 2022 if the project is approved.

For more than 50 years, hundreds of thousands of visitors have descended on the auction park, located south of Auburn along Interstate 69, for its auctions of high-end antique and classic vehicles.

The site has also been the annual home of a highly attended Labor Day classic car auction. This year’s auction is scheduled to take place Sept. 3-6.