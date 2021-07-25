German, Yankees to face Perez, Red Sox

New York Yankees (51-46, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-39, first in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.40 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-6, 4.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Yankees +121; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will play on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 30-20 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .444 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .586.

The Yankees are 24-23 in road games. New York has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Giancarlo Stanton with a mark of .351.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Jameson Taillon earned his sixth victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for New York. Adam Ottavino registered his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 54 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Stanton is second on the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.45 ERA

Yankees: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hirokazu Sawamura: (tricep), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (migraine), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Gary Sanchez: (back), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Gio Urshela: (covid-19), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Aaron Judge: (covid-19), Tim Locastro: (knee), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Kyle Higashioka: (covid-19).