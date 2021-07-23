Patrick Mahomes reiterates surgically repaired toe is good to go as Chiefs camp opens

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Superstar Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reported for training camp in St. Joseph Friday and reiterated what’s been true all offseason:

He will have no restrictions on his surgically repaired toe as camp opens.

Mahomes had surgery this offseason to repair a turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs, and he subsequently spent time in a walking boot. He had previously said he was full-go during summer workouts, including organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.

Mahomes has been working out with his personal trainer, Bobby Stroupe, and said he’s also spent time throwing passes to his receivers.

Also Friday, rookie center Creed Humphrey said he’s already been working with Mahomes this offseason in preparation for the fall. Humphrey, the former Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman, is expected to battle for the starting job.

