Sports

DC United hosts the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Red Bulls (5-5-3) vs. DC United (5-7-2)

Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +114, New York +238, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United hosts the New York Red Bulls in a conference matchup.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 2-6-4 at home in the 2020 season. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall and 4-5-4 on the road during the 2020 season. New York averaged 1.3 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse, Paul Arriola, Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum, Adrien Perez, Donovan Pines.

New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Sean Nealis (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).

  Comments  

Sports

Kuhl scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against San Francisco

July 23, 2021 5:51 AM

Sports

Megill expected to start for New York against Toronto

July 23, 2021 5:51 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service