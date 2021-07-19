De Jong, Pirates to take on Smith, Diamondbacks

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-57, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-68, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (1-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-6, 4.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Pirates +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Diamondbacks Monday.

The Diamondbacks are 16-30 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.6.

The Pirates are 15-31 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .367 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .517 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 62 RBIs and is batting .249.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 117 hits and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .221 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .316 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).