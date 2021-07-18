Sun and smiles as U.S. Men’s National Team beats Canada in Gold Cup group-stage finale

Fans go wild as United States defender Shaq Moore (20) scores the first goal of the game against Canada in the first half of the game, Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Children Mercy’s Field in Kansas City, Kan. rslezak@kcstar.com

With top of the group on the line, a win was the minimum for the United States Men’s National Team Sunday afternoon against Canada.

Heading into the final Group B game of the 2021 Gold Cup, Canada sat ahead of the U.S. on goals scored. Anything but a win would mean second place and a tougher matchup in the knockout quarterfinals.

Luckily for the U.S. and most of the 18,467 fans packed inside a sold-out Children’s Mercy Park, they didn’t have to wait long to take the lead.

In fact, that wait was just 20 seconds as defender Shaq Moore scored the quickest goal in USMNT history. It was a lead the U.S. would hold the full 90 minutes for a slender 1-0 win and three-for-three showing in the group stage. Last week, the USMNT beat Haiti and Martinique.

In the final game at Kansas City, Kan. in this year’s Gold Cup, fans had barely gotten comfortable in their seats when Sporting KC midfielder Gianluca Busio started the ball rolling at the opening kickoff.

The U.S. launched an attack straightaway, driving players into Canada’s half. And the visitors looked just as unprepared as fans still getting settled in those grandstands.

U.S. midfielder Kellyn Acosta played a bouncing ball down the left side of the box to midfield partner Sebastian Lletget. Striking the ball first-time, Lletget sent a low ball across the face of goal that worked its way to Moore at the back post. And Moore slotted it into an empty net from five yards out.

The goal was the first of Moore’s international career and overtook Clint Dempsey’s 34-second goal against Ghana in the 2014 World Cup as the fastest goal in USMNT history.

Good thing, too, that the U.S. had that kind of start. The rest of the game certainly wasn’t as simple as the opening 20 seconds.

The U.S. kept on the pressure for the first 30 minutes, racking up four more shots and pinning the Canadians in their own half. The three center-back system kept the Stars and Stripes tight in the middle while the wingback duo of Moore and Sam Vines provided width in possession.

The loss of captain and centerback Walker Zimmerman to injury and a subsequent water break allowed Canada to regain its posture and start pushing back into the USMNT’s half. At the time of the water break, the USMNT had outshot Canada 5-1. That total was flipped in Canada’s favor, 14-6, by game’s end.

Canada attacked the wings behind Moore and Vines, forcing them to sit deeper and therefore diminishing much of the USMNT’s attacking threat.

Everything almost came undone for the U.S. just 20 seconds into the second half as a sloppy defensive pass allowed Canada’s Cyle Larin to run through and force a good save from goalkeeper Matt Turner. A curling effort from Tajon Buchanan also sailed inches wide of the U.S. post in the 79th minute.

With the victory, the U.S. secured the top spot in Group B and will play the runner-up of Group D, Jamaica or Costa Rica, in the Gold Cup quarterfinals next Sunday. The quarterfinals will be played Saturday and Sunday in Glendale, Ariz., and Arlington, Texas.