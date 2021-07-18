Sports

Caicedo, Dájome score, Whitecaps beat Galaxy 2-1

The Associated Press

LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams, right, defends against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams, right, defends against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Rick Bowmer AP
SANDY, Utah

Déiber Caicedo and Cristian Dájome scored second-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps ended an eight-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Dájome capped the scoring for the Whitecaps (4-7-3) in the 77th minute on a give-and-go with Brian White.

Caicedo tied it in the 48th with a low-hard volley to finish the rebound of a goalkeeper deflection.

Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Galaxy (8-6-0) with a header of Víctor Vázquez’s cross.

  Comments  

Business

Sharks get goalie Hill from Coyotes before NHL roster freeze

July 18, 2021 6:22 AM

Sports

Rose Zhang adds US Girls’ Junior title to Women’s Am crown

July 18, 2021 6:22 AM

Sports

Marlins-Phillies game suspended in 10th inning due to rain

July 18, 2021 6:22 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service