Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against the Padres

San Diego Padres (54-40, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +113, Padres -130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Nationals Saturday.

The Nationals are 24-23 on their home turf. Washington has slugged .410 this season. Jakson Reetz leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Padres are 21-21 on the road. San Diego has slugged .411 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .652 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 24-8. Chris Paddack earned his fifth victory and Wil Myers went 3-for-6 with two home runs and seven RBIs for San Diego. Erick Fedde registered his seventh loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner is second on the Nationals with 17 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 28 home runs and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .278 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Padres: 5-5, .291 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (hip), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Blake Snell: (gastroenteritis), Matt Strahm: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (ankle), Austin Nola: (knee).