Cease scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Houston

Houston Astros (55-36, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (54-35, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (6-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox +125, Astros -144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the White Sox Friday.

The White Sox are 31-14 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .340 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .401.

The Astros are 26-17 in road games. Houston is hitting a collective .268 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .326.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-2. Lance McCullers Jr. notched his fourth victory and Carlos Correa went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Dallas Keuchel took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 66 RBIs and is batting .253.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .505.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .304 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Astros: 7-3, .209 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Aaron Bummer: (hamstring), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Brooks Raley: (health and safety protocols), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Zack Greinke: (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Carlos Correa: (health protocols), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).