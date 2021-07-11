Sports

Canada’s Davies hurts ankle, to miss CONCACAF Gold Cup

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Canadian star Alphonso Davies will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury.

The Canadian Soccer Association said the 20-year Bayern Munich defender was hurt during training Wednesday and returned to Germany on Friday for a medical evaluation.

No. 70 Canada opens Sunday against Martinique and can replace Davies on its roster. The Canadians play 83rd-ranked Haiti on Thursday and close Group B against the No. 20 United States on July 18.

