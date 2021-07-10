Musgrove expected to start for the Padres against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (38-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (53-38, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (7-6, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-6, 3.06 ERA, .90 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -183, Rockies +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Padres Saturday.

The Padres are 33-17 in home games in 2020. San Diego is hitting a collective batting average of .243 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .294.

The Rockies have gone 7-34 away from home. Colorado has hit 82 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads them with 16, averaging one every 18.9 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 4-2. Miguel Diaz notched his third victory and Manny Machado went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for San Diego. Kyle Freeland registered his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 45 extra base hits and is batting .294.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 33 extra base hits and 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Austin Nola: (knee), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (hip), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Blake Snell: (gastroenteritis), Matt Strahm: (knee), Victor Caratini: (thumb).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Matt Adams: (elbow).